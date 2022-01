COVID-19 impacted the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ basketball team last week.

The A-J girls missed two games due to COVID-19.

The Lady Wildcats’ game with Goreville on Thursday, Jan. 6, and Murphysboro, Jan. 8, both were cancelled. Murphysboro also was dealing with COVID-19.

Plans call for both games to be rescheduled and played at a later date.

A-J is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at home against Nashville.