Cubs’ Series trophy visits Springfield

Fri, 03/17/2017

Chicago Cubs chairman and owner Tom Ricketts, along with the Commissioner’s Trophy from the Cubs’ historic World Series win, were welcomed March 8 by Gov. Bruce Rauner during a visit to the state capitol in Springfield.

The trophy has traveled more than 17,000 miles and will make more than 140 stops before opening day. The trophy has visited two countries, eight states and the White House.

While in Springfield, the trophy also was set to make a stop at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

