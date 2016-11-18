Depth seen as concern for Shawnee girls’ basketball

The Shawnee High School girls’ basketball team will have concerns about depth this season.

“Depth is going to be a concern for us,” first-year Shawnee coach Shanna Pender said. The depth issue will be a concern particularly if a player gets hurt.

The Lady Reds will begin the season with only six players on their roster.

The two seniors on the squad are 5-4 forward Madi Ellet and 5-5 forward Abbey Livesay.

The two sophomores are 5-3 point guard Autumn McMahan and 5-6 guard Katie Charles.

Freshmen who will contribute are 5-4 guard Kylie Holloway and 5-8 center Kirsten Pitts.

“We don’t have a lot of size, but we do have a lot of guts,” Pender said. “They come to practice to work and they do work very well together.”

The Lady Reds opened their season earlier this week in the Meridian Tournament.

“I’m expecting big things out of them,” Pender said. “I’m looking forward to the season.”