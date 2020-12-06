Disc Golf Tournament set in Cobden

A Red, White and Blue Random Draw Doubles Disc Golf Tournament is planned Saturday, June 27, in Cobden.

The 36-hole tournament will be played at the disc golf course at the Cobden Community Park.

Registration is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on the day of the tournament. Play begins at 9 a.m.

Players also can preregister by contacting event organizer John Wingate. Thirty-six spots are open in the tournament.

Entry is $25 per person. An optional $5 ace pot is planned.

All funds which are raised will help to support the Cobden disc golf course.

Each player will receive a custom stamped Innova disc.

Teams will be drawn at random after sign-ups are held.

Both members of the winning team will receive a portable disc golf basket.

For more information or to preregister, call or text John Wingate at 618-697-2479. A message can be left if there is no answer