Donations support Cairo, Mounds Head Start programs

As 2020 draws to a close, many organizations throughout the region are coming together to support their local residents.

For children enrolled at the Southern Seven Head Start (S7HS) Early Learning Centers in Cairo and Mounds, their support will continue to be felt in the new year.

On Dec. 18, representatives from the Cairo Elks, Cairo Masonic Lodge and Cairo Rotary combined resources, along with assistance from the Cairo Post Office, who arranged package delivery and pickup, to help meet a growing need in their community.

The Mounds and Cairo S7HS centers each received $1,750; some of which the organizations used to purchase toys for the centers.

The remaining funds will be used by Head Start to purchase cleaning supplies for the centers, as well as food for several families with children enrolled in the program.

In late November, all 11 S7HS centers closed in response to the growing concern for the health, wellness, and safety of all Head Start staff, children and families as cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Southern Illinois.

Head Start continues to work with families through remote learning and provide services as needed. Classes are scheduled to resume on Jan. 5.

“This has been a very challenging year for children, their families and staff of Head Start,” said Shawnna Rhine, community outreach coordinator for Southern Seven.

“We appreciate this and the countless other offerings of support given to each of the 11 Southern Seven Head Start centers throughout this pandemic.”

Southern Seven impacted families are reminded that the most up-to-date information will be shared online at www.southern7.org and social media regarding virtual activities and the eventual re-opening of all Head Start Early Learning Centers in January.

Southern Seven thanks all Head Start families for their understanding and continued support during this difficult time.