Dongola boys’ basketball squad has three seniors

The Dongola High School boys’ baskeball team will start fresh this season.

The Demons don’t return one starter from last year’s squad.

“They had eight seniors and they all graduated,” Dongola coach Duffy Sanders said. “We’re not going to have any depth.”

Sanders is in his first season at Dongola and is a former junior varsity and freshman coach for former Anna-Jonesboro Community High School coach Jim Drew.

Sanders will have three seniors on the squad, including 6-1 forward Jordan Hatton, 6-0 forward Keenan Stokes and 5-10 guard Jordan Thompson.

“Our seniors have leadership qualities in them,” Sanders said. “We will look to them for leadership on the floor.”

There are no juniors on the squad; there are three sophomores: 6-2 center Charlie Duty, 5-10 guard Clayton Smith and 5-10 guard Nathan Williams.

Sanders said there are several freshman players who could also see varsity action as well.

“We’ll see what freshmen can step in to help out,” Sadners said.

The coach likes what he sees in practice with the squad so far.

“They are doing really well in practice,” he said. “They are doing every thing I ask. We’ll see how it applies in a game situation.”

Sanders said he is unfamiliar with the South Egyptian Conference, but assumes perennial power Meridian will be the team to beat.

The Demons are scheduled to open their season this week in the Crab Orchard Tournament. Regular season play is slated to begin at Christian Agape in Marion on Tuesday, Nov. 29.