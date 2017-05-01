Home / Sports / Dongola falls to Elverado

Dongola falls to Elverado

Thu, 01/05/2017 - 10:37am admin

Dongola fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in a 75-33 loss to Elverado in the Dongola Holiday high school boys’ basketball tournament Thursday, Dec. 29.

The Falcons were ahead 20-6 at the end of one quarter and 37-10 at the half.

Daylon Treat scored 7 points to lead the Demons in the loss. 

Jordan Hatton, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Williams and Clayton Smith had 4 points apiece and Jacob Brown, Charlie Duty, Andrew Tarpley and Colin Hall 2 each.

Dongola is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at home against Hardin County.

