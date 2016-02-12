Dongola goes winless in tournament action

The Dongola High School boys’ basketball team lost five times at the Crab Orchard Tournament last week.

Crab Orchard 69, Dongola 35: The Trojans led 30-4 after one quarter and 49-8 at the half in the loss Saturday, Nov. 24.

Joey Thomas had 8 points to lead Dongola. Evan Treat added 7 points, Andrew Tarpley 5, Jordan Thompson, Charlie Duty and Jordan Hatton 4 apiece and Jose Zazala, Nathan Williams, Jacob Brown and Kennan Stokes 2 each.

Pope County 48, Dongola 21: The Pirates led 17-6 after one quarter and 31-11 at the half Friday, Nov. 23.

Jordan Thompson had 12 points to lead the Demons. Duty added 4 points, Clayton Smith 3 and Williams 2.

Egyptian 68, Dongola 54: The Pharaohs pulled ahead 24-8 after one quarter and 34-26 at the half in the tourney loss on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Jordan Thompson led Dongola with 16 points, Hatton added 15, Smith 10, Stokes 6, Tarpley and Duty 3 apiece and Treat 1.

Elverado 57, Dongola 28: The Falcons led 9-6 after one quarter and 31-14 at the half.

Hatton had 7 points to lead the Demons. Jordan Thompson and Zarala had 5 apiece, Smith 4, Williams, Stokes and Duty 2 apiece and Tarpley 1.

Joppa 84, Dongola 34: The Rangers led 20-6 after one quarter and 39-19 at the half in the season-opening tourney loss for the Demons Monday, Nov. 21.

Hatton had 10 points to lead Dongola. Jordan Thompson added 9 points, Smith and Zazala 6 apiece, Brown 2 and Joey Thompson 1.

Dongola is scheduled to play Saturday at Fulton, Ky.