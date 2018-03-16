Dongola High School to field baseball team
Dongola High School will have a baseball team for the spring after forfeiting the season last year because of a lack of players.
“We’re going to get out and have some fun,” first year Dongola baseball coach Michael Janke said. “We’ve got a good bunch of guys.”
The team has yet to practice on its field because of wet playing conditions.
There are no seniors on the squad, but a trio of juniors include infielder/outfielder Clayton Smith, pitcher/catcher/infielder/outfielder Nathan Williams and pitcher/infielder Charlie Duty.
Sophomores on the team are outfielder Ben Smith, catcher/outfielder Joey Thomas, pitcher/infielder Jose Zavala and pitcher/infielder/outfielder Cameron Hogue.
Freshmen include outfielder/catcher Kaleb Duke; outfielder Killian Hudgins and pitchers/infielders Hunter McCommons, Alex Ames, Hunter Freeman and Michael Sevenski.
The team’s assistant coach is Robert Duty.
The Demons are scheduled to play Friday at Gallatin County.