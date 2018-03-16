Dongola High School to field baseball team

Dongola High School will have a baseball team for the spring after forfeiting the season last year because of a lack of players.

“We’re going to get out and have some fun,” first year Dongola baseball coach Michael Janke said. “We’ve got a good bunch of guys.”

The team has yet to practice on its field because of wet playing conditions.

There are no seniors on the squad, but a trio of juniors include infielder/outfielder Clayton Smith, pitcher/catcher/infielder/outfielder Nathan Williams and pitcher/infielder Charlie Duty.

Sophomores on the team are outfielder Ben Smith, catcher/outfielder Joey Thomas, pitcher/infielder Jose Zavala and pitcher/infielder/outfielder Cameron Hogue.

Freshmen include outfielder/catcher Kaleb Duke; outfielder Killian Hudgins and pitchers/infielders Hunter McCommons, Alex Ames, Hunter Freeman and Michael Sevenski.

The team’s assistant coach is Robert Duty.

The Demons are scheduled to play Friday at Gallatin County.