Dongola High School softball 7-3 this spring

The Dongola High School softball team had compiled a 7-3 record through recent action.

Dongola 14, Cobden 4: Payton Hilland led the hitting by going 3-for-4 for the host Lady Demons in the win Friday, May 21.

Carmen Smith and Maddie Keller were each 2-for-3 with 2 doubles apiece.

Keller was the winning pitcher, allowing 7 hits to go with no walks and 5 strikeouts.

Dongola 20, Agape Christian 0: Keller pitched a one-hitter in the road win for Dongola Thursday, May 20. She had no walks and 8 strikeouts.

Melanie Altamirano was 3-for-4 with a triple to lead the hitting. Keller was 3-for-4 with 2 doubles. Makayla Shipley was 3-for-4.

Dongola 21, Joppa 0: Keller tossed a no-hitter for host Dongola Wednesday, May 19. She had no walks and 5 strikeouts.

Keller was 4-for-4 to lead the hitting. Brooklyn Hogue was 3-for-3. Altamirano and Hilland were 2-for-3.

Dongola 17, Century 1: Smith led the hitting by going 4-for-5 for the visiting Lady Demons Monday, May 17.

Altamirano was 3-for-3 and Hogue was 3-for-5.

Keller pitched and allowed 5 hits to go with a walk and 12 strikeouts.

Dongola 13, Egyptian 2: Keller was the winning pitcher for host Dongola Thursday, May 13.

She allowed 7 hits to go with no walks and 4 strikeouts.

Smith led the hitting by going 3-for-4. Keller and Altamirano were each 2-for-3.

Pope County 4, Dongola 3: Smith led the way hitting for the visitors in the loss by going 2-for-2 Wednesday, May 12. Keller and Hogue were each 2-for-3.

Keller pitched, allowing 9 hits to go with no walks and 3 strikeouts.

Dongola 13, Eldorado 8: Keller was 5-for-5 to lead the hitting for the winning visitors Tuesday, May 11. Hilland was 3-for-4 and Altamirano was 3-for-5.

Keller allowed 11 hits to go with a walk and 5 strikeouts.

Dongola 22, Meridian 0: Hogue was 3-for-3 to lead the hitting for the host winners Wednesday, May 5.

Altamirano, Smith and Hailey Ames were each 3-for-4.

Keller and Altamirano pitched and combined on a 6 hitter to go with no walks and 7 strikeouts.

Hardin County 10, Dongola 8: Ames was 4-for-5 to lead the hitting in the loss for the visiting Lady Demons Tuesday, April 27.

Keller was 3-for-3 and Annabelle Durham was 3-for-4.

Keller pitched and gave up 10 hits to go with no walks and 3 strikeouts.

Elverado 13, Dongola 1: Keller was the losing pitcher for host Dongola in the season opener on Monday, April 26.

She gave up 15 hits to go with no walks and 3 strikeouts.

Dongola did not have a hit in the game.

Dongola plays again at home Friday against Century and Saturday in the Crab Orchard Tournament.

