Dongola softball team welcomes six freshmen

Dongola High School softball coach Barry Keller will rely on underclassmen for success this season.

“We lost five starters and we gained six,” Keller said. “We’ve got a big freshmen class. We’re going to be young.”

Five starters graduated from last year’s 12-12 team and six incoming freshmen will be relied on to fill in positions.

Returning for the Lady Demons are a pair of seniors in shortstop MacKenzie Prout and third baseman Delaney Cummins.

The lone junior is center fielder McKenzie Rowan. A pair of sophomores return in first baseman Dailee Cummins and catcher Megan Theis.

The freshmen who will be counted on are pitcher Madie Keller, second baseman Madie Boner, left fielder Anabelle Durham, and a trio of right fielder candidates in Natasha Cacenza, Michelle Woford and Nicole Reed.

Keller looks for added playing experience from his daughter, Madie, and catcher Theis, who both play travel ball during the summer.

The Lady Demons are scheduled to open their season Friday at Gallatin County. Dongola’s first South Egyptian Conference game is scheduled Monday at Century.