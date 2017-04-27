Home / Sports / Dongola student athlete signs letter of intent
From left are Dongola athletic’s director and volleyball coach Preston Hall, Kaysee and her mother, Mary Bridges. Photo by Mike Estel.

Dongola student athlete signs letter of intent

Thu, 04/27/2017 - 11:13am admin

Dongola High School student athlete Kaysee Johnston signed a national letter of intent last Friday to play volleyball for Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa.

From left are Dongola athletic’s director and volleyball coach Preston Hall, Kaysee and her mother, Mary Bridges.

Kaysee becomes only the second Dongola player in school history to compete in college volleyball. Teammate Karlee Kelley signed earlier to play at Blackburn College in Carlinville.

Kaysee plans to study nursing.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here