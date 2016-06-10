Du Quoin, 4-2, set to host 5-1 Wildcats

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team travels to Du Quoin this Friday.

“Du Quoin has a lot of big kids,” A-J coach Brett Detering said. “Du Quoin is always tough and they’re big and physical. It will certainly be a challenge for us.”

Game time is set for 7 p.m. The game will be aired on WIBH radio in Anna.

Du Quoin rolled to a 55-6 win over Sparta last weekend. The Indians are 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division. A-J is 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the league.

“The winner will at least get a share of the conference,” Du Quoin coach A.J. Hill said. “We know what’s on the line.”

Some of the top offensive linemen for Du Quoin are seniors Braden Lee, 5-11, 230 pounds; McKinley Carver, 5-10, 240 pounds; Devin Jones, 6-4, 260 pounds; and Jacob Tadlock, 6-2, 270 pounds.

Quarterbacking the Indians is senior Caleb Vogel, 6-3, 165 pounds. He was 3-of-4 passing for 57 yards against the Bulldogs.

“Our quarterback does a good job of getting them where they need to be,” Hill said. “He started as a junior last year and he has a bigger role this year and we’re relying more on him.”

Hill said Vogel has only had two interceptions this season.

The top receiver against Sparta was junior Ashton Smith, 5-9, 160 pounds, who had 2 receptions for 28 yards.

The Indians ground out 278 yards rushing, with senior Zayne Fornear, 5-10, 165 pounds, leading the way with 95 yards on 6 carries.

Junior Donovan Cole, 6-0, 175 pounds, added 62 yards rushing on 4 carries; and senior Bryce Clarry, 5-11, 210 pounds, had 28 yards on 5 carries.

“We’ve got a good mix of guys we can throw in there to run,” Hill said. “We’ve definitely been relying on our ground game more.”

The top defensive player for the Indians is senior Sam Zettler, 6-0, 175 pounds, who led the team with 5 tackles.

Senior Devin Jones, 6-4, 260 pounds, and junior Dakota Norris, 5-10, 230 pounds, are two of the other top defensive players.

“We’ve been executing a lot better than when the season started,” Hill said. “We know the team that prepares well (this week) and doesn’t fumble has a good chance to win this one.”

Friday will also be Senior Night for the Indians and former player Nick Hill, who is the Southern Illinois University Carbondale head football coach, will have his jersey retired.