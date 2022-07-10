Du Quoin set to host A-J

Du Quoin, 2-4, is scheduled to host Anna-Jonesboro, 2-4, in high school football this Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

“You have to throw the records out the window when we play each other,” Du Quoin football head coach Derek Beard said. “It’s going to be a battle.”

“They always have some big kids and they have a lot of speed,” A-J football head coach Brett Detering said. “And, they’re coached well.”

Last Friday, the Indians lost to Breese Central, 27-19. The Wildcats posted a 28-14 victory over Pinckneyville.

Quarterbacking Du Quoin is junior Camden Waller.

Top receivers are senior Gage Green and sophomore Triston Webb.

The main backfield threats are senior Jonathan Hamilton, junior Cameron Ford and Webb.

Top defenders are junior Dwayne Wilmington and senior Gavin Morgan.

Both coaches know what it will take to get a win.

“We’ve got to be able to execute and catch some breaks,” Detering said.

“We don’t want to turn the ball over and make mistakes,” Beard said.