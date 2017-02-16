Du Quoin spoils Senior Night for A-J

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ basketball team couldn’t hold a first quarter lead in a 70-66 loss to visiting Du Quoin to spoil Senior Night festivities for the Wildcats Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Wildcats built a 26-15 first quarter lead around three, 3-pointers by Jacob Zimmerman. Blake Pena closed out the quarter with an unbelievable half court desperation 3-pointer for the 11-point A-J advantage.

A-J was outscored 19-8 in the second quarter as the Indians tied the game 34-34 at the half. Du Quoin led 51-48 going into the final period.

Jake Parr led the Wildcats with both a season-high in both categories with 32 points and 18 rebounds.

Sheldon McGrath had 12 points and a rebound. Zimmerman finished with 9 points and 2 rebounds.

Pena had 5 points and a rebound. Logan Sawyer had 4 points and 2 rebounds.

Carson Reynolds had 2 points and 4 rebounds. Michael Hill had 2 points.

The Wildcats were 18 of 31 in shot attempts from the floor, 5 of 19 from 3-point range and 15 of 19 from the free throw line.

The Indians were 15 of 28 in shot attempts from the floor, 10 of 25 from 3-point range and 10 of 12 from the charity stripe.

Pinckneyville 74, A-J 35: The visiting Wildcats couldn’t recover from a bad first quarter in the loss on the road Friday, Feb. 10.

A-J fell behind 21-6 at the end of one quarter and 40-18 at the half. The Panthers led 54-24 going into the final period.

McGrath led the way for the Wildcats with 12 points and 4 rebounds.

Parr added 6 points and 7 rebounds. Hill had 5 points and 3 rebounds.

Ross Pinnon had 4 points and a rebound. Jade Gillis had 3 points and 3 rebounds. Pena had 3 points and a rebound.

A-J was 10 of 35 in shot attempts from the floor, 3 of 11 from 3-point range and 6 of 9 from the free throw line.

The Panthers were 19 of 32 in shot attempts from the floor, 10 of 24 from 3-point range and 6 of 8 from the charity stripe.

The Wildcats will not graduate any senior starters and will return their starting five next season.

A-J, 9-18, closes out regular season play Friday at Sparta.