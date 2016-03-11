Home / Sports / Egyptian Junior High team wins tournament
Egyptian defeated Goreville 66-49 to win the tournament. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.Egyptian defeated Goreville 66-49 to win the tournament. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.Egyptian defeated Goreville 66-49 to win the tournament. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.Egyptian defeated Goreville 66-49 to win the tournament. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.Egyptian defeated Goreville 66-49 to win the tournament. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.Meridian's Takevon Williford, number 23, and Century's Drake Biggerstaff, number 25, tip off at a boys' junior high school basketball game during the Egyptian Early Bird Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 27. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The Century Junior High School boys basketball team won third place with a victory at the buzzer during the Egyptian Early Bird Tournament at Egyptian School in Tamms on Thursday, Oct. 27. Century defeated Meridian 49-48. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The Century Junior High School boys basketball team won third place with a victory at the buzzer during the Egyptian Early Bird Tournament at Egyptian School in Tamms on Thursday, Oct. 27. Century defeated Meridian 49-48. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The Century Junior High School boys basketball team won third place with a victory at the buzzer during the Egyptian Early Bird Tournament at Egyptian School in Tamms on Thursday, Oct. 27. Century defeated Meridian 49-48. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The Meridian Junior High School cheerleading squad won the spirit award during the recent Egyptian Early Bird Tournament. Cheerleaders are Laniya Barnett, MarTriana Barnett, Jeleah Graham, Alia Houston and LeAjah Patterson. They are coached by Dorlissa Cherry and Janice Stubbs. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The Anna Junior High School boys basketball team won the consolation trophy at the Egyptian Early Bird Tournament at Egyptian School in Tamms on Thursday, Oct. 27. Anna defeated Shawnee 45-29. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The Anna Junior High School boys basketball team won the consolation trophy at the Egyptian Early Bird Tournament at Egyptian School in Tamms on Thursday, Oct. 27. Anna defeated Shawnee 45-29. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The Anna Junior High School boys basketball team won the consolation trophy at the Egyptian Early Bird Tournament at Egyptian School in Tamms on Thursday, Oct. 27. Anna defeated Shawnee 45-29. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The Anna Junior High School boys basketball team won the consolation trophy at the Egyptian Early Bird Tournament at Egyptian School in Tamms on Thursday, Oct. 27. Anna defeated Shawnee 45-29. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The Anna Junior High School cheerleading squad performed a cheer before Anna's junior high boys' basketball game in the Egyptian Early Bird Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 27. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.

Egyptian Junior High team wins tournament

Thu, 11/03/2016 - 5:06pm admin
By: 
Lindsey Rae Vaughn

Local junior high boys baskeball teams participated in the 18th annual Egyptian Early Bird Tournament at Egyptian School in Tamms on Thursday, Oct. 27. The tournament featured teams from Anna, Century, Egyptian, Goreville, Lovejoy, Meridian, Nell Holcomb and Shawnee schools. 

The Egyptian Junior High School team won first place after defeating Goreville 66-49.

Members of the Egyptian basketball team are Conner Smith, Dalton Toma, Jake Simmons, Peyton Vaughn, Tyrome Huff, Issac Turner, Dashawn Johnson, Robert Stafford, Jalen Ilarraza, Tyrese Huff, CamRon Hughes, Zion LaGrone and Lance Smith. The team is coached by Mike Curtis and Ramone Mason. Cheerleaders are Izabella Dillingham, Charley Glaab, Valeria Greenley, Ayanna Kimmons, Christen Petty, Sophie Quesenberry, Kelsey Whalen and Kylie Whitney. They are coached by Karla Simmons.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here