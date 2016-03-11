Egyptian Junior High team wins tournament

Local junior high boys baskeball teams participated in the 18th annual Egyptian Early Bird Tournament at Egyptian School in Tamms on Thursday, Oct. 27. The tournament featured teams from Anna, Century, Egyptian, Goreville, Lovejoy, Meridian, Nell Holcomb and Shawnee schools.

The Egyptian Junior High School team won first place after defeating Goreville 66-49.

Members of the Egyptian basketball team are Conner Smith, Dalton Toma, Jake Simmons, Peyton Vaughn, Tyrome Huff, Issac Turner, Dashawn Johnson, Robert Stafford, Jalen Ilarraza, Tyrese Huff, CamRon Hughes, Zion LaGrone and Lance Smith. The team is coached by Mike Curtis and Ramone Mason. Cheerleaders are Izabella Dillingham, Charley Glaab, Valeria Greenley, Ayanna Kimmons, Christen Petty, Sophie Quesenberry, Kelsey Whalen and Kylie Whitney. They are coached by Karla Simmons.