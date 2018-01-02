Ellis signs to play golf

Cobden High School senior Molly Ellis has signed a national letter of intent to play golf at John A. Logan College in Carterville. A signing ceremony was held Tuesday, Jan. 23, at the Union County school. She plans to study nursing. In the first row are, from left, Tim Ellis, Molly’s father; Molly Ellis; and Gary Ellis, Molly’s high school golf coach. In the second row are Beverly Ellis, Molly’s grandmother; and Bill Glenn, golf coach at John A. Logan College.