Firearm deer season harvest total down significantly in 2016

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, IDNR, reports that hunters harvested a preliminary total of 79,429 deer during the seven-day state firearm deer season that closed on Sunday, Dec. 4.

That figure compares to the final total of 86,847 deer harvested during the seven days of the firearm season in 2015.

The harvest total for 2016 was down by 7,418 deer, when compared to numbers recorded in 2015.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the firearm season on Dec. 1-4 totaled 24,977, compared with 28,977 during the second season in 2015.

The preliminary harvest total for the first segment of firearm season on Nov. 18-20 was 54,452 deer, compared with the 57,870 deer taken by hunters during the first season in 2015.

Harvest totals in Union County, as well as in neighboring counties, were down in 2016, when compared to numbers from 2015.

Statistics reported by IDNR showed that hunters in Union County harvested 497 deer during the second segment of the firearm season, compared to 1,060 deer during the first segment.

The harvest for the 2016 firearm season in Union County totaled 1,557 deer, which was down significantly from the 1,952 recorded in 2015.

Harvest totals in other area counties, as reported by IDNR, included:

Alexander County: 138 in second segment. 283 in first segment. 421 total harvest in 2016, compared to 554 in 2015.

Jackson County: 681 in second segment. 1,562 in first segment. 2,243 total harvest, compared to 2,368 in 2015.

Johnson County: 473 in second segment. 1,166 in first segment. 1,639 total harvest, compared to 1,736 in 2015.

Massac County: 220 in second segment. 367 in first segment. 587 total harvest, compared to 671 in 2015.

Pulaski County: 133 in second segment. 281 in first segment. 414 total harvest, compared to 534 in 2015.

Williamson County: 621 in second segment. 1,060 in first segment. 1,681 total harvest, compared to 1,955 in 2015.

Deer hunting opportunities remain available in Illinois this late fall/early winter.

The late-winter antlerless-only season and CWD deer season first segments (in designated counties only) will be Dec. 29 through Jan. 1, 2017.

The second segments of the late-winter antlerless-only and CWD deer seasons (in designated counties) will be Jan. 13-15, 2017.

Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15, 2017.

Details on the late-winter and CWD seasons are available on the IDNR website at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Documents/Late-WinterSHAHuntingPermi....