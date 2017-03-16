Five seniors bolster A-J girl’s soccer team

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ soccer coach Sarah Konecek looks forward to a good season.

“This is a very strong team that is full of very good talent and have the potential to go far and do very well,” Konecek said.

“We should be a very exciting year.”

Individual team positions won’t be finalized until next week.

There were no seniors on the squad last season that finished 8-10 after losing in the first round of the Class 2A regionals.

The five seniors on the team are Emma Butterfield-Kocher, Elle Basler, Jaycee Pender, Lexa Sharp and Chelsea Reinier.

Juniors are Aspen Earnhart, Jacque Arreola, Seara Carmak, Emilee Awbrey and Taylor Hoekstra.

Sophomores include Madi Johnston, Kristen Brimm, Atarah Hart and Josie Merriman.

Freshmen are Morgan Keller, MiKayla Bundren and Raegan Cruse.

“We have a very strong group of freshmen coming up, which is very exciting for this year and the future of the team,” Konecek said.

The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to open their season at home playing against Herrin on Thursday, March 23.