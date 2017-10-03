Five starters return for Cobden softball

The Cobden High School softball team returns five starters from last year’s 14-12 team.

“We’re going to be a young team,” Cobden coach Michelle Burris said.

The pitching duties will be handled by juniors Molly Ellis and Meredith Flamm and sophomore Lexi Smith. Ellis and Flamm will be in the infield when not on the mound and Miller will be in the outfield.

The two seniors on the squad are outfielder/designated hitter Addy Aspen and catcher Inna Kinsey.

Other juniors on the team are shortstop Brooke Bailey and infielder Alaina Hartline.

Other sophomores who could see varsity playing time are outfielders Harleigh Braden and Lauryn Mitchell and infielder/outfielder Megan Rhodes.

Freshmen on the team are outfielders Jamison Cowart and Jenna Hartline, catcher/infielder Maddie Shoemate and outfielder Lauren Sweitzer.

Burris sees Elverado as the top team in the South Egyptian Conference race this spring.

Assistant coach this season is Rebecca Hale and volunteer assistant coaches are Kayla Quertermous and Josi Braden.

Cobden opens its season at Murphysboro on Friday, March 17.