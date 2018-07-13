Football camp scheduled

A youth football camp is scheduled July 16-19 at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

The camp is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the football practice field at A-JCHS.

Young people in 1st through 8th grades are invited to attend.

Registration is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 16. The $25 fee includes a camp t-shirt.

Organizers of the camp noted that on Saturday, July 21, registration is planned for the 2018 Wildcat Youth Football League season. Equipment also will be available.

More information about the youth football league season will be available at next week’s camp.