A football family

At the close of Saturday’s thrilling win by the Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats over the Fairfield Mules in the first round of the playoffs, this scene brought tears to many eyes in the grandstands. Keaton Busby carried Jackson Boyd (number 3) across the field as the two teams met for handshakes after the game. Boyd suffered a compound fracture of his left leg during a Wildcat game four weeks ago, and was sidelined and on crutches for the Fairfield game. Busby picked Boyd up and carried him on his back all the way across the field. Through the years of A-J football, fans have heard the terms “We are Family,” “Band of Brothers” and the “Blue Machine”: this was seen as an example of all these things. Fans shared that the members of the A-J football team “are certainly a family of brothers who work together like a well oiled machine.”