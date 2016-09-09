Former Cobden, SIU standout new softball coach at John A. Logan

CARTERVILLE – Fortunately for John A. Logan College, Taylor Orsburn’s heart and fiancé were both in Southern Illinois.

The former Cobden High School and Southern Illinois University Carbondale standout is returning to Southern Illinois to take over the John A. Logan College softball team after stops at Belmont University and the University of Northern Colorado.

Orsburn’s life has been a whirlwind since getting hired at a special board meeting on Aug. 11.

“I got the call on a Thursday night and I literally loaded up everything and drove straight through from Colorado arriving home on Saturday and then started work at JALC on Tuesday,” said Orsburn.

“This opportunity to come home means everything to me. My family, my fiancé are here and I am so appreciative of the opportunity that I have to continue to build on the great tradition of Volunteer softball.”

For Orsburn, building that foundation starts with local players.

After a stellar career at Cobden, the Alto Pass native played four years at SIU, where she had a record setting career.

Her 137 RBIs rank second in school history and ninth in MVC history.

She currently ranks seventh in hits (197), fifth in doubles (39), and eighth in home runs (21).

Her 49 RBIs in the 2011 season rank third all-time and is the most by a freshman in school history.

As a senior, she split her time between first base and the pitchers circle leading the MVC in ERA.

For Orsburn, it was the opportunity to play in front of family and friends as a player that inspires her today as a coach.

“I grew up on the softball diamonds of Southern Illinois and after having had the opportunity that I had to play close to home, I know what it means to these girls and their families,” said Orsburn.

Orsburn hopes to build on last year’s 30-20 overall record at John A. Logan.

“We are going to be a team that gives one hundred percent on and off the ball field and that is passionate about more than just softball,” said Orsburn.

“When you give all you have to your community and in the classroom that will translate on the playing field, and that is the type of team we are going to be.”

John A. Logan College president Dr. Ron House is pleased to have Orsburn back in Southern Illinois.

“We are excited to have Taylor come back to Southern Illinois. She had a great career and now after coaching out of state, she has come home,” said House.

“We are very pleased to have her and she will certainly be an asset to the staff and the athletic department.”

The Lady Vols were scheduled to start their fall exhibition season Sept. 2-3 at the JALC Classic in Herrin.

(Editor’s note: this story was posted on the John A. Logan College website.)