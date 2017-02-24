Home / Sports / Former A-J standout Parr begins final season with Evansville softball squad

Former Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball player Chandra Parr begins her final season with the University of Evansville softball team this spring.

Parr, a senior, was a starter in all of Evansville’s 47 games last season. She had a .300 batting average with 6 home runs, 23 RBIs and scored 24 runs. 

Last season, she was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference first team for the second time in her career.

This season, she was 2-for-3 at the plate with a pair of doubles and 2 RBIs in Evansville’s season-opening 5-1 win over Eastern Michigan.

In other early season games, she had a season-high three hits and 4 RBIs with a pair of doubles in a 11-1 win over Chattanooga. 

She had a triple and 3 RBIs in the 2nd game of a doubleheader against Murray State. 

At Illinois State, she scored a pair of home runs in a 7-4 win in the nightcap and added three hits in a 6-2 victory in the first game.

At A-J, she was named an All-South softball player her sophomore and junior seasons. 

She also was a member of the Southern Illinois River-to-River All Conference Mississippi Division team for three seasons. 

Parr is vice president of the student council at Evansville and is the vice president in her local Honor Society. 

