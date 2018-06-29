Four A-JCHS grads receive Tucker Memorial Golf Scholarship Awards

Hunter Ralls, Levi Hall, Connar Hadley and Britni Helton are recipients of the Brian S. Tucker Memorial Golf Scholarship.

Ralls, Hall, Hadley and Helton are recent graduates of Anna-Jonesboro Community High School and were members of the school’s golf team.

Each of the students received a scholarship in the amount of $1,000.

Hunter Ralls is the son of Steve and Paige Ralls of Buncombe.

Levi Hall is the son of Aaron and Lisa Hall of Buncombe.

Connar Hadley is the daughter of James and Nikki Hadley of Anna.

Britni Helton is the daughter of Dennis Jr. and Lori Helton of Jonesboro.

The Brian S. Tucker Memorial Golf Scholarship Fund was established to support students who have demonstrated a commitment to completing their education.

The scholarship fund is intended to help students to reach their educational goals by assisting them with education-related costs.

Hunter Ralls plans to attend John A. Logan College.

Levi Hall plans to attend Fontbonne University.

Connar Hadley plans to attend Westminster College.

Britni Helton plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University.

A golf tournament which will benefit the Brian S. Tucker Memorial Golf Scholarship Fund is scheduled Saturday, July 28, at the Union County Country Club in Anna.

Information about the tournament is available by contacting Brandon Bierstedt at the Union County Country Club, phone 833-7912.

Flyers with information about the tournament are available at the country club and can be picked up at any time.

The Brian S. Tucker Memorial Golf Scholarship Fund has been made possible by generous donations and contributions from various individuals and entities.

Information about the scholarship fund is available by contacting Cindy Tucker at 833-5757.