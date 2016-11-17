Four starters return for Dongola girls’ basketball

Dongola High School girls’ basketball coach Rob Shepard is pointing to a team effort for success this season.

“If I can get them all working together as a team we’ll do all right,” Shepard said.

The Lady Demons finished 11-13 last year and four starters return from that squad.

The four returning players include three seniors and a junior. The seniors are 6-0 center Tiffany Shirkey, 5-5 guard Barb Gorst and 6-0 forward Cheyenne Lingle and 5-10 junior forward Delaney Cummings.

Juniors on the team are 5-8 guard/forward Mackenzie Prout and 5-6 guard Kailie Eddleman.

Others who could contribute are 5-2 sophomore guard Shaylee Cummings and three freshmen: 5-6 guard Dailee Cummings, 5-10 forward Alyssa Flores, and 5-9 guard/forward Brianna Cortwood.

“If we can control the tempo and pound it inside we’ll do okay,” Shepard said.

Shepard said he sees Meridian as the top team in the South Egyptian Conference race. He said Cobden could be a team to contend with as well.

The Lady Demons dropped out of the Meridian Tournament this week because players had other commitments and would be short handed. They will now open their season at home against Gallatin County on Monday, Nov. 21.