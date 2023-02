Girls’ high school basketball regional games scheduled

Girls’ high school basketball regional play is right around the corner.

The Illinois High School Association posted the following schedules on its website:

Class 2A

Metropolis (Massac County) Regional

Saturday, Feb. 11

Game 1, 1 p.m., Anna-Jonesboro at Vienna.

Game 2, 7 p.m., Murphysboro at Carterville.

Monday, Feb. 13

Game 3, 6 p.m., Metropolis (Massac County) vs. winner of Game 1.

Game 4, 7:30 p.m., McLeansboro (Hamilton County) vs. winner of Game 2.

Friday, Feb. 17

Game 5, 7 p.m., winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4.

Class 1A

Mounds (Meridian) Regional

Saturday, Feb. 11

Game 1, time to be announced, Joppa (Joppa-Maple Grove) at Cobden.

Game 2, 4 p.m., Shawnee (Wolf Lake) at Cairo.

Monday, Feb. 13

Game 3, 6 p.m., Goreville vs. winner of Game 1.

Game 4, 7:30 p.m., Mounds (Meridian) vs. winner of Game 2.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Game 5, 7 p.m., winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4.