Girls’ regional action underway this week

Cobden won and Shawnee lost in first-round action at the Goreville Class 1A regional high school girls’ basketball tournament Monday, Feb. 6.

Anna-Jonesboro Class 2A regional tournament play also got underway Monday.

Cobden 35, Hardin County 21: Alaina Hartline scored 15 points to lead the Appleknockers to the win.

Jenna Hartline added 12 points for Cobden. Makynzie Peterman had 7 points and Grace Rhodes 1.

Hardin County led 9-5 after one quarter and the game was tied 12-12 at the half. Cobden went on a 15-2 run in the third quarter to build a 27-14 lead going into the final period.

Cobden, 10-15, was set to play Century Wednesday.

Pope County 59, Shawnee 36: The Lady Pirates built an early lead on their way to the win.

Pope County was ahead 14-7 at the end of one quarter and 26-16 at the half.

Abbey Livesay had 14 points to lead the Lady Reds. Autumn McMahan added 8 points, Kylie Holloway 5, Madi Ellet 3 and Katie Charles and Kirsten Pitts 2 apiece.

Shawnee finishes its season at 2-18.

On Wednesday, Goreville was to play the winner of that game before the Cobden-Century game.

Class 2A Regional

In the Class 2A regional at Anna-Jonesboro, Chester defeated Trico, 58-47.

On Wednesday, Sesser-Valier was to play the winner of that game, followed by the host Lady Wildcats against Vienna.

The championships in both the Goreville Class 1A and 2A A-J regionals were scheduled Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m.