Goreville softball team second at state

Fri, 06/08/2018 - 4:07pm admin

The Goreville High School softball team led the way among area teams with a second place finish in the Illinois High School Association Class 1A state championship at Peoria Saturday, June 2.

Goreville lost 8-5 to Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg in the championship game. Goreville finished 24-11 overall.

The Goreville baseball team won 3-2 over Ottawa Marquette to claim third place in Class 1A. Goreville finished with a 26-5 overall mark.

The Pinckneyville softball team lost 6-3 to Williamsville to finish in fourth place in the Class 2A state tournament series. Pinckneyville finished 33-6 overall.

