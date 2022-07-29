Home / Home

Hall named new coach at Dongola

Fri, 07/29/2022 - 12:58pm admin

Colin Hall has been hired as the new head coach of the boys’ basketball team at Dongola High School. 

Hall was an assistant last year for his father, head coach Preston Hall, who continues to teach, but stepped down as head coach.

The younger Hall said he enjoyed his time as an assistant.

Hall graduated from Dongola in 2020. He played all four years for Dongola.

Hall is a sophomore at Shawnee Community College near Ullin. He plans to transfer to a four-year university to finish his college studies in the spring.

The new coach has been able to watch the team once a week during the summer.

“We don’t have many seniors, but quite a few juniors are coming back,” he said.

The school’s junior program is expected to provide a boost down the road.

Dongola is scheduled to open its season Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Eagle Ridge Christian School.

