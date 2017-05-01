Harrisburg edges past A-J in OT at Eldorado tournament

With a 62-60 overtime loss to Harrisburg, the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ basketball team was eliminated from the Eldorado Holiday Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The Wildcats, who finished the tourney with a 1-2 record, trailed 14-6 after one quarter and closed to 28-25 at the half. A-J trailed 43-42 going into the final period and tied the game 54-54 in regulation play.

“We kind of dug ourselves a hole,” A-J coach Mike Chamness said. “We fought back and did some pretty good things. We just could never get a stop. We had a chance in regulation play, but missed a couple free throws. We have to realize as a team in a big game that we have to make our free throws.”

Jacob Zimmerman, who was 5 of 7 from 3-point range, led the Wildcats with 15 points.

Jake Parr had 13 points and 11 rebounds for A-J. Sheldon McGrath had 9 points and 3 rebounds.

Logan Sawyer added 6 points and 2 rebounds. Blake Pena had 6 points and a rebound.

Carson Reynolds had 5 points and a rebound. Ross Pinnon added 4 points. Izzy Markovic had 2 points and 6 rebounds.

The Wildcats were 10 of 31 in shot attempts from the floor, 10 of 16 from 3-point range and 10 of 14 from the free throw line.

The Bulldogs were 14 of 34 in shot attempts from the floor, 7 of 18 from 3-point range and 13 of 16 from the charity stripe.

Herrin 68, A- J 46: The top-seeded Tigers pulled ahead early in the tourney win Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Herrin led 15-8 after one quarter and 29-17 at the half. The Wildcats trailed 41-30 headed into the final period.

Parr, who had five 3-pointers, led the way for A-J with 23 points and 6 rebounds.

McGrath added 10 points and a rebound. Sawyer had 6 points and Reynolds added 3.

Markovic had 2 points and 6 rebounds. Zimmerman had 2 points and a rebound.

The Wildcats were 8 of 26 in shot attempts from the floor, 7 of 15 from 3-point range and 9 of 14 from the free throw line.

A-J, 5-8, is scheduled to play again Friday, Jan. 6, at Du Quoin.

“We’re excited for the new year to get going,” Chamness said. “We’ll take a few days off and get right back at it.”