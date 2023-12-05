IHSA postseason events slated

Teams representing Union County high schools are set to compete in Illinois High School Association, IHSA, postseason action.

Anna-Jonesboro, Cobden, Dongola and Shawnee high schools all are scheduled to have teams and individuals in action.

Here’s a look at the schedule, as posted on the IHSA website:

Class 1A Baseball

Elizabethtown (Hardin County) Regional

Monday, May 15

Game 1, 4:30 p.m. Mounds Meridian at Carrier Mills (Carrier Mills-Stonefort).

Wednesday, May 17

Game 2, 4 p.m. Elizabethtown (Hardin County) vs. winner of Game 1.

Friday, May 19

Game 3. 4 p.m. Cobden vs. Marion (Crab Orchard).

Saturday, May 20

Game 4, 1 p.m. Winner of Game 2 vs. winner of Game 3.

Goreville Regional

Monday, May 15

Game 1, 4:30 p.m. Wolf Lake (Shawnee) at Tamms (Egyptian).

Game 2, 4:30 p.m. (Dongola at Ullin (Century).

Wednesday, May 17

Game 3, 4:30 p.m. Goreville vs. winner of Game 1.

Game 4: 6:45 p.m. Golconda (Pope County) vs. winner of Game 2.

Saturday, May 20

Game 5, 1 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4.

Cobden Hosts Sectional

The winners of the Elizabethtown (Hardin County) and Goreville regionals advance to the Cobden sectional. Winners of the Campbell Hill (Trico) and Junction (Gallatin County) regionals also advance to the Cobden sectional.

The schedule for the Cobden sectional includes games on May 24-25, with the championship set for Saturday, May 27.

Class 2A Baseball

Carmi (Carmi-White County) Regional

Monday, May 15

Game 1, 4:30 p.m. McLeansboro (Hamilton County) at Fairfield.

Wednesday, May 17

Game 2, 4 p.m. Anna (Anna-Jonesboro) vs. winner of Game 1. Eckerle Park, 405 S. Jessup St., Carmi.

Game 3, 6 p.m. Mt. Carmel vs. Carmi (Carmi-White County). Eckerle Park.

Saturday, May 20

Game 4, 10 a.m. Winner of Game 2 vs. winner of Game 3. Eckerle Park.

Class 1A Softball

Campbell Hill (Trico) Regional

Monday, May 15

Game 1, 4:30 p.m. Wolf Lake (Shawnee) at Steeleville.

Tuesday, May 16

Game 2, 4:30 p.m. Campbell Hill (Trico) vs. winner of Game 1.

Wednesday, May 17

Game 3, 4:30 p.m. Woodlawn vs. Elkville (Eldorado).

Saturday, May 20

Game 4, 11 a.m. Winner of Game 2 vs. winner of Game 3.

Cobden Regional

Monday, May 15

Game 1, 4:30 p.m. Dongola at Mounds (Meridian).

Tuesday, May 16

Game 2, 4:30 p.m. Ullin (Century) vs. winner of Game 1.

Wednesday, May 17

Game 3, 4:30 p.m. Golconda (Pope County) vs. Cobden.

Saturday, May 20

Game 4, 10 a.m. Winner of Game 2 vs. winner of Game 3.

Class 2A Softball

Monday, May 15

West Frankfort (Frankfort) Regional

Game 1, 4:30 p.m. Vienna at Metropolis (Massac County).

Game 2, 4:30 p.m. Harrisburg at West Frankfort (Frankfort).

Tuesday, May 16

Game 3, 4 p.m. Anna (Anna-Jonesboro) vs. winner of Game 1.

Game 4, 6 p.m. Mt. Carmel vs. winner of Game 2.

Friday, May 19

Game 5, 5 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 2.

Class 2A, Girls Soccer

Harrisburg Regional

Saturday, May 13

Match 1, 1 p.m. Mt. Vernon at Anna (Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden, co-op).

Tuesday, May 16

Match 2, 5 p.m. Carbondale vs. winner of Match 1.

Match 3, 7 p.m. Marion vs. Harrisburg, co-op.

Friday, May 19

Match 4, 5 p.m. Winner of Match 2 vs. winner of Match 3.

Class 1A Girls Track and Field

Chester Sectional

Thursday, May 11

Field events begin at 3 p.m. Running events begin at 4 p.m.

Teams assigned to the sectional include Cobden.

Class 1A Boys Track and Field

Bluford Sectional

Wednesday, May 17

Field events begin at 2 p.m. Running events begin at 3 p.m.

Teams assigned to the sectional include Cobden.

Class 2A Girls Track and Field

Mascoutah Sectional

Thursday, May 11

Event starting times had not been posted online as of press time.

Teams assigned to the sectional include Anna (Anna-Jonesboro).

Class 2A Boys Track and Field

Salem Sectional

Thursday, May 18

Field events begin at 2 p.m. Running events begin at 4 p.m.

Teams assigned to the sectional include Anna (Anna-Jonesboro).