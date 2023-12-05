IHSA postseason events slated
Teams representing Union County high schools are set to compete in Illinois High School Association, IHSA, postseason action.
Anna-Jonesboro, Cobden, Dongola and Shawnee high schools all are scheduled to have teams and individuals in action.
Here’s a look at the schedule, as posted on the IHSA website:
Class 1A Baseball
Elizabethtown (Hardin County) Regional
Monday, May 15
Game 1, 4:30 p.m. Mounds Meridian at Carrier Mills (Carrier Mills-Stonefort).
Wednesday, May 17
Game 2, 4 p.m. Elizabethtown (Hardin County) vs. winner of Game 1.
Friday, May 19
Game 3. 4 p.m. Cobden vs. Marion (Crab Orchard).
Saturday, May 20
Game 4, 1 p.m. Winner of Game 2 vs. winner of Game 3.
Goreville Regional
Monday, May 15
Game 1, 4:30 p.m. Wolf Lake (Shawnee) at Tamms (Egyptian).
Game 2, 4:30 p.m. (Dongola at Ullin (Century).
Wednesday, May 17
Game 3, 4:30 p.m. Goreville vs. winner of Game 1.
Game 4: 6:45 p.m. Golconda (Pope County) vs. winner of Game 2.
Saturday, May 20
Game 5, 1 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 4.
Cobden Hosts Sectional
The winners of the Elizabethtown (Hardin County) and Goreville regionals advance to the Cobden sectional. Winners of the Campbell Hill (Trico) and Junction (Gallatin County) regionals also advance to the Cobden sectional.
The schedule for the Cobden sectional includes games on May 24-25, with the championship set for Saturday, May 27.
Class 2A Baseball
Carmi (Carmi-White County) Regional
Monday, May 15
Game 1, 4:30 p.m. McLeansboro (Hamilton County) at Fairfield.
Wednesday, May 17
Game 2, 4 p.m. Anna (Anna-Jonesboro) vs. winner of Game 1. Eckerle Park, 405 S. Jessup St., Carmi.
Game 3, 6 p.m. Mt. Carmel vs. Carmi (Carmi-White County). Eckerle Park.
Saturday, May 20
Game 4, 10 a.m. Winner of Game 2 vs. winner of Game 3. Eckerle Park.
Class 1A Softball
Campbell Hill (Trico) Regional
Monday, May 15
Game 1, 4:30 p.m. Wolf Lake (Shawnee) at Steeleville.
Tuesday, May 16
Game 2, 4:30 p.m. Campbell Hill (Trico) vs. winner of Game 1.
Wednesday, May 17
Game 3, 4:30 p.m. Woodlawn vs. Elkville (Eldorado).
Saturday, May 20
Game 4, 11 a.m. Winner of Game 2 vs. winner of Game 3.
Cobden Regional
Monday, May 15
Game 1, 4:30 p.m. Dongola at Mounds (Meridian).
Tuesday, May 16
Game 2, 4:30 p.m. Ullin (Century) vs. winner of Game 1.
Wednesday, May 17
Game 3, 4:30 p.m. Golconda (Pope County) vs. Cobden.
Saturday, May 20
Game 4, 10 a.m. Winner of Game 2 vs. winner of Game 3.
Class 2A Softball
Monday, May 15
West Frankfort (Frankfort) Regional
Game 1, 4:30 p.m. Vienna at Metropolis (Massac County).
Game 2, 4:30 p.m. Harrisburg at West Frankfort (Frankfort).
Tuesday, May 16
Game 3, 4 p.m. Anna (Anna-Jonesboro) vs. winner of Game 1.
Game 4, 6 p.m. Mt. Carmel vs. winner of Game 2.
Friday, May 19
Game 5, 5 p.m. Winner of Game 3 vs. winner of Game 2.
Class 2A, Girls Soccer
Harrisburg Regional
Saturday, May 13
Match 1, 1 p.m. Mt. Vernon at Anna (Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden, co-op).
Tuesday, May 16
Match 2, 5 p.m. Carbondale vs. winner of Match 1.
Match 3, 7 p.m. Marion vs. Harrisburg, co-op.
Friday, May 19
Match 4, 5 p.m. Winner of Match 2 vs. winner of Match 3.
Class 1A Girls Track and Field
Chester Sectional
Thursday, May 11
Field events begin at 3 p.m. Running events begin at 4 p.m.
Teams assigned to the sectional include Cobden.
Class 1A Boys Track and Field
Bluford Sectional
Wednesday, May 17
Field events begin at 2 p.m. Running events begin at 3 p.m.
Teams assigned to the sectional include Cobden.
Class 2A Girls Track and Field
Mascoutah Sectional
Thursday, May 11
Event starting times had not been posted online as of press time.
Teams assigned to the sectional include Anna (Anna-Jonesboro).
Class 2A Boys Track and Field
Salem Sectional
Thursday, May 18
Field events begin at 2 p.m. Running events begin at 4 p.m.
Teams assigned to the sectional include Anna (Anna-Jonesboro).