Illness bugs Lady ‘Cats in loss against Sparta

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ basketball team split in action last week.

Sparta 46, A-J 31: The visiting Lady Wildcats couldn’t recover from sickness in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division loss Thursday, Feb. 2.

A-J coach Matt Denny said several of his players were ill during the game but played anyway.

Angel Helm led A-J with 14 points and 5 rebounds.

Elle Basler had 5 points and 10 rebounds. Sydney Heath had 5 points and a rebound.

Connar Hadley had 4 points and 7 rebounds. Jasmin Foster had 3 points and 4 rebounds. Lexa Sharp had 5 rebounds.

A-J 42, Du Quoin 36: The host Lady Wildcats pulled ahead early in the conference win on Senior Night Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Basler finished with a double-double scoring 17 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

Hunter Denny, who had a pair of 3-pointers, finished with 8 points and 3 rebounds.

Helm added 6 points and 9 rebounds. Foster had 6 points and 4 rebounds.

Hadley had 2 points and 12 rebounds. Heath had 2 points and a rebound. Sharp added a point.

A-J, 16-12, was scheduled to play Vienna Wednesday in first-round action of the A-J Class 2A regional tournament.

The tournament was scheduled to conclude at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the championship game.