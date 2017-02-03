Home / Sports / Improvements underway
New dugouts along the first- and third-base lines are among the improvements. Work on one of the new dugouts was being done Thursday afternoon, Feb. 23, by Burns Masonry of Anna.Billy Sharp and Sam Hess were painting a fence at Kiwanis Field at the Anna City Park Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 22. Sharp and Hess are Anna city employees.

Improvements underway

Thu, 03/02/2017 - 3:19pm admin

Major improvements are underway at Kiwanis Field at the Anna City Park in Anna.

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s baseball team plays its home games at the field. The project is being spearheaded by the baseball team.

New dugouts along the first- and third-base lines are among the improvements. Work on one of the new dugouts was being done Thursday afternoon, Feb. 23, by Burns Masonry of Anna.

Concrete work had been done by Plott Construction of Anna.

A-J is scheduled to open its 2017 season on March 13.

More about the project is slated to appear in a future issue of the paper.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here