Improvements underway

Major improvements are underway at Kiwanis Field at the Anna City Park in Anna.

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s baseball team plays its home games at the field. The project is being spearheaded by the baseball team.

New dugouts along the first- and third-base lines are among the improvements. Work on one of the new dugouts was being done Thursday afternoon, Feb. 23, by Burns Masonry of Anna.

Concrete work had been done by Plott Construction of Anna.

A-J is scheduled to open its 2017 season on March 13.

More about the project is slated to appear in a future issue of the paper.