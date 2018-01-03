Indoor triathlon scheduled in Cape Girardeau
Local athletes are invited to participate in the 13th annual Fitness Plus indoor triathlon which is slated Saturday, March 3, in Cape Girardeau. The event begins at 8 a.m.
The indoor triathlon is designed for all levels, including advanced triathletes, who are looking for a spring warm-up or a challenge to complete their first triathlon.
The course includes a 300-yard swim in a lap pool, a 5-mile ride on a stationary bike and a 2-mile run on an indoor track which is 1/8 of a mile long.
Participants can compete as individuals or as part of a team.
Registration forms are available at Fitness Plus. An additional $5 will be charged for registrations which are received through March 2, and day-of registrations will incur an additional $10 charge.
More information about the event is available by calling 573-331-5311.
Fitness Plus is at 150 S. Mount Auburn Rd., entrance 8.