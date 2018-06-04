Inman continues playing career

Former Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball player Haley Inman had posted a .357 batting average for the University of Illinois Springfield softball team this spring.

Inman went 3-for-4 at the plate in a doubleheader sweep of McKendree University last weekend.

The junior left fielder had recorded 15 hits, scored 10 runs and had an on base percentage of .386.

The University of Illinois Springfield squad had a 10-2 record this spring through its most recent action.