Home / Sports / Inman continues playing career

Inman continues playing career

Fri, 04/06/2018 - 9:46am admin

Former Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball player Haley Inman had posted a .357 batting average for the University of Illinois Springfield softball team this spring.

Inman went 3-for-4 at the plate in a doubleheader sweep of McKendree University last weekend.

The junior left fielder had recorded 15 hits, scored 10 runs and had an on base percentage of .386.

The University of Illinois Springfield squad had a 10-2 record this spring through its most recent action.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here