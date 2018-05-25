Inman ends season with .344 average

Former Anna-Jonesboro Community High School softball player Haley Inman closed out the regular season for the University of Illinois Springfield softball team with a .344 batting average.

The U of I Springfield team finished the season with a 40-19 overall record. It was a school record for wins and the university earned its first national ranking.

Springfield lost to the University of Southern Indiana 2-0 and 3-0 to end the season in the NCAA Division II Super Regional Friday, May 18.

Earlier, the team won the Division II regional with 5-3 and 4-1 wins over the University of Missouri St. Louis.

In tournament play, Inman had a .409 batting average.

Inman, a junior left fielder, has one more year of eligibility at the collegiate level at U of I Springfield.