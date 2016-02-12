A-J’s Basler honored as volleyball player of year

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s Elle Basler has been honored as The Southern newspaper’s volleyball player of the year.

Basler’s recognition for the honor was featured in a Carbondale newspaper’s issue on Friday, Nov. 25.

The Southern sportswriter Scott Mees wrote that “Elle Basler has been one of the most versatile players in Southern Illinois for the past four years.

“The Anna-Jonesboro outside hitter contributed 228 kills, 341 digs and 29 aces for the Wildcats this year.”

The newspaper noted that Basler “helped guide her team to an SIRR Mississippi Division championship” this season.

The story praised leadership qualities which Basler “displayed...in so many positive ways for Anna-Jonesboro.”

The A-J student athlete was recognized as “a three-sport standout” and for her academic achievements.