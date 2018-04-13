A-J’s Bierstedt, Detering earn coach of year honors

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School coaches Brandon Bierstedt and Brett Detering each have earned Southern Illinois Coaches Association coach of the year honors.

Detering was named as coach of the year in Class 3A in football.

This will be the seventh time Detering has been selected for the honor in the 17 seasons he has been coaching football at A-J.

“This award is shared by all of our players and coaches and is a result of the success that our football team had in the fall,” Detering said.

The Wildcats advanced to the Illinois High School Association Class 3A playoff semifinals this past season.

Bierstedt was honored as golf coach of the year in Class 1A.

“I’m very excited about the honor,” said Bierstedt, who has been A-J’s golf head coach for three seasons and 10 years prior to that served as an assistant coach.