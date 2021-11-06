A-J’s Denny heads to state meet in track

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s Brodie Denny won the 1600-meter run in 5:33.38 at the Class A girls’ track sectional held at Salem Thursday, June 3.

Denny is currently ranked 12th in the state in the event.

She also finished second in the 800-meter run in 2:22.34.

The top two places in each event advance to the Class 2A state meet at Champaign Friday, June 11.

Marlee Smith finished in 4th place for A-J in the discus with 26.28 meter toss.

Eighth place finishes were logged by Julia Hall in the 800-meter run in 2:50.35 and the 4x400-meter relay team of Hall, Olivia Bowen, Bree Hazelrigg and Kaylee Stover in 4:54.70.

Stover finished in 9th place in the 300-meter hurdles in 55.23.

Eleventh place finishes were posted by Stover in the high jump in 1.35 meters and in the triple jump in 8.51 meters.

Thirteenth place finishes were recorded by Alexis Nekola in the 400-meter run in 1:11.12 and Darci McMahan in the shot put with 6.67 meters.

Fourteenth place finishes were posted by Kati Sullivan in the discus with 22.60 meters and Hazelrigg in the 400-meter run in 1:14.54.