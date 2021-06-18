A-J’s Denny takes 7th in 800-meter run at state

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s Brodie Denny finished in 7th place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:21.84 at the Class 2A state track meet in Charleston Friday, June 11.

“She had an extraordinary year,” A-J head track coach Michael Eudy said.

Eudy said that if Denny had run in Class 1A, she would have earned a finish in the top three.

A-J moved up to Class 2A several years ago. This was the first time any player from the team had placed in the state meet.

“Her father did an excellent job of pushing her...getting her ready to run at state,” Eudy said.

Brodie’s dad is Matt Denny. Matt Denny is also the A-J cross country team’s coach. He coaches his daughter in that sport as well.

Brodie is only a sophomore. Eudy said the Anna-Jonesboro student athlete’s abilities on the track may have been impacted by last year’s cancellation of the season in the midst of the COVID-10 pandemic.