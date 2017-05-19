A-J’s Lasley heads to state in pole vault

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s Julia Lasley finished in second place in the pole vault at the Class 2A sectional at Salem Thursday, May 11.

Lasley, who finished with a 9-06 effort, will advance to this weekend’s Class 2A state track meet in Charleston.

The top finishes in each event and qualifying times advance to the state tournament.

Mount Vernon won the 17-team sectional with a total of 109 points. A-J finished in 11th place with 21.25 points.

Addison Osman was next for the Lady Wildcats with a fifth place finish in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.31.

Sixth place efforts for A-J were Brooke Miller in the high jump with a 4-09 effort; Jade Marks in the triple jump with 31.01.50 and the 4x800-meter relay team of Clair Boget, McKenzi Boget, Maddie Lingle and Kaitlin Holshouser in 11:45.35.

Ninth place efforts for the Lady Wildcats were the 4x200-meter relay team of Brayden Fitzgerald, Ashley Detering, Carsen Clements and Olivia Wilkins in 1:59.32 and the 4x400-meter relay team of Clements, Marks, Clair Boget and McKenzie Boget in 4:45.04.