A-J’s Lasley heads to state track meet in pole vault event

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s Julia Lasley finished second in the pole vault at the Class 2A sectional in Nashville Wednesday, May 9.

Lasley, who will advance to the state track meet in Charleston, finished with a 10-7 after setting a record at the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference meet last week with a 10-6 effort.

The top two finishers and those with qualifying times advance to the state track meet, which is slated May 17-19.

A-J’s Addison Osman had a third place finish in the 100-meter hurdles with a 17.12.

Sixth place finishes for A-J were recorded by Osman in the high jump with a 4-9 effort and by the 4x800-meter relay team of Maddie Lingle, Julia Hall, Julie Ellis and Madison Goins with a 11:42.27 finish.

Eighth place finishes for the Lady Wildcats were posted by Anna Hess in the shot put with 32-11, Jade Marks in the triple jump with 31-4.50, Carsen Clements in the 300-meter hurdles in 52.71 and the 4x200-meter relay team of Amiyah Hart, Lasley, Brayden Fitzgerald-Deener and Osman in 1:54.57.

A-J’s 12th place finishers were the 4x100-meter relay team of Atarah Hart, Ashley Detering, Ellis and Fitzgerald-Deener in 54.49, Clements in the high jump with 4-7 and Hess in the discus with a 91-7 toss.

Hall had a 13th place finish in the 1600-meter run in 6:15.43.

Fourteenth place finishes were recorded by the 4x400-meter relay team of Fitzgerald-Deener, Lasley, Marks and Ellis in 4:36.61 and Marks in the long jump with 13-11.75.

Amiyah Hart had a 17th place finish in the 200-meter dash in 29.88.

In 19th place were Jaycee Woodward in the discus with 82-1, Atarah Hart in the 100-meter dash in 14.29 and Abby Sartin in the 100-meter hurdles in 20.47.

In 20th place were Brooklyn Keene in the 100-meter dash in 15.20 and Grace Girtman in the 300-meter hurdles in 1:01.55.