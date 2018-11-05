A-J’s Lasley sets record in pole vault

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s Julia Lasley set a record of 10-0 in the pole vault at the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference girls’ track meet at West Frankfort Thursday, May 3.

Lasley’s only first place finish for the Lady Wildcats at the meet broke A-J graduate Hannah Reach’s 9-9 conference record.

Second place efforts for the Lady Wildcats, who competed in the Mississippi Division of the conference, were recorded by Addison Osman in the 100-meter hurdles with a 17.86 finish, Anna Hess in the shot put with 31-9 effort and Carsen Clements in the 300-meter hurdles in 53.39.

Third place finishes for A-J were recorded by Brayden Fitzgerald-Deener in the 200-meter dash in 30.18 and Osman in the high jump with 4-6.

Clements also had a fourth place finish in the high jump with a 4-4 effort.

Fifth place efforts were recorded by Osman in the 100-meter dash in 14.4 and Jade Marks in both the long jump 14-2 and the triple jump 30-8; the 4x400-meter relay team of Lasley, Grace Girtman, Marks and Julie Ellis in 5:04.99; and the 4x800-meter relay team of Girtman, Ellis, Maddie Lingle and Madison Goins in 12:21.11.

Sixth place finishes were posted by Julia Hall in the 3200-meter run in 13:41.44, Amiyah Hart in the 400-meter dash in 1:07.15 and Lingle in the 800-meter run in 2:42.08.

A seventh place finish was recorded by Hess in the discus with a 78-10 toss. Hall had an eighth place finish in the 1600-meter run in 6:37.