Home / Sports / A-J’s Massey earns coach of year honor

A-J’s Massey earns coach of year honor

Thu, 08/31/2017 - 9:26am admin

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling coach Eric Massey was honored recently by the Illinois High School Association as the Class 1A wrestling coach of the year.

“I was shocked,” Massey said. “I got the award, but it was definitely a team effort. I couldn’t have done it without my assistant coaches Grover Mays and Chase Hargrave.”

Massey was nominated for the honor by the Southern Illinois Coaches Association.

“It says a lot for our program,” Massey said. “The kids are buying into what we’re teaching them. We’re definitely turning heads and people are noticing us.”

Massey, Mays and Hargrave are all former A-J wrestlers. 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here