A-J’s Massey earns coach of year honor

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School wrestling coach Eric Massey was honored recently by the Illinois High School Association as the Class 1A wrestling coach of the year.

“I was shocked,” Massey said. “I got the award, but it was definitely a team effort. I couldn’t have done it without my assistant coaches Grover Mays and Chase Hargrave.”

Massey was nominated for the honor by the Southern Illinois Coaches Association.

“It says a lot for our program,” Massey said. “The kids are buying into what we’re teaching them. We’re definitely turning heads and people are noticing us.”

Massey, Mays and Hargrave are all former A-J wrestlers.