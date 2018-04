The 31st annual high school boys’ basketball All-Star Classic is set for Sunday, April 15, at John A. Logan College in Carterville. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s Jake Parr has been selected to play in the game.

Okawville’s coach Jon Kraus and Pinckneyville’s Bob Waggoner will be the coaches for the event.