A-J’s Turner first in shot put at Mississippi Division meet

Trenton Turner won first place in the shot put to lead the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ track team’s efforts at the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division meet at Pinckneyville Thursday, May 11.

Turner, who finished with a first place toss of 49-07, had a season best throw by 3 feet.

Turner also captured second place in the discus with a 149-04 effort.

Du Quoin won first place in the meet with 151 points. A-J finished in 5th place with 44 points.

A-J’s Jaryt Tripp finished in third place in the 400-meter dash in 52.81.

Fourth place efforts for the Wildcats were recorded by Dylan Fox in the pole vault with a 9-0 jump; Arieh Hart in the 200-meter dash in 23.86 and the 4x100-meter relay team of Fox, Jaryt Tripp, Kyle McMahan and Hart in 47.67.

Fifth place efforts for A-J were posted by Jaryt Tripp in the 100-meter dash in 11.68; Noah Kisat in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.77 and the 4x200-meter relay team of Fox, Gavin Tripp, McMahan and Hart in 1:50.61.

Sixth place efforts were tallied by Noah Craig in the discus with a toss of 108-03.50; 4x400-meter relay team of Michael Brimm, Noah Kisat, Gavin Tripp and Chris Johnson in 4:10.59; the 4x800-meter relay team of Brimm, Drake Roach, Johnson and Zack Griffin in 10:25.90 and Jaryt Tripp in the 200-meter dash in 24.02.

Hart finished in seventh place in the 100-meter dash in 11.72.

McMahan finished in 8th place for A-J in the triple jump with a 34-02 effort and Brimm in the 800-meter run in 2:19.86.

Ninth place efforts for A-J were recorded by Griffin in the triple jump with 33-08; Dylan Cunningham in the shot put with 35-01.5 and Pat Gibbs in the 3200-meter run in 14:02.1.

Griffin also finished in 10th place in the long jump with 16-03 and Roach took 10th in the 1600-meter run in 5:40.99.