A-J, 5-2, slated to host 0-7 Sparta

The Sparta High School football team has not won a game this season.

The Bulldogs, 0-7, will be traveling to The Pit to face host Anna-Jonesboro Friday, Oct. 14.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. The game will be aired on WIBH radio in Anna. It will be Senior Night for A-J.

A lot is riding on the game for the 5-2 Wildcats.

“If we beat Sparta we are guaranteed a playoff berth,” Detering aid. “But nothing is guaranteed. We really want to keep playing well.”

“It’s been a rough season,” Sparta coach Rob Kirk said. “We only returned one starter from last year. We have 21 new positions.”

The Bulldogs lost last Friday to Carterville, 42-8.

Sparta’s lone touchdown was a 50-yard screen pass from sophomore quarterback Kijah Banda, 5-9, 160 pounds, to junior Ostyn Connors, 5-9, 145 pounds.

Banda was 1-of-5 passing for 50 yards with an interception.

Sparta ground out 100 yards rushing against the Lions and was led in the backfield by senior fullback Justyee Boner, 5-2, 200 pounds, and senior running back Naseur Hobbs, 6-2, 180 pounds.

Three of the top offensive linemen are senior Rylee Sheldon, 5-10, 195 pounds; junior Jason Dobyns, 5-10, 260 pounds; and junior Clayton Sheldon, 6-2, 220 pounds.

The defense has been led by senior Dylan Adams, 5-10, 315 pounds, and senior Drew Byington, 6-0, 135 pounds.

“We would like to finish strong the last two weeks,” Kirk said. “We’ve made some key mistakes all season. We need to focus on our opponents and not make those mistakes. We know we will really have to dig down deep to win.”

“We can’t have a let down,” Detering said. “We need to come out and play like we have the last two weeks.”

The Wildcats close out regular season play the following week at Benton.