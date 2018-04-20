A-J 6, Nashville 2

Hunter Ralls was 3-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs to lead visiting Anna-Jonesboro to a 6-2 win over Nashville in high school baseball in Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi league action Monday, April 16.

Dalton Goddard was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Conner Jerolds was 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Ethan Krumrey was 1-for-3 with 2 stolen bases and 2 RBIs.

Bryce Osman was 1-for-3 with 2 stolen bases. Kyle Clover was 1-for-3. Sheldon McGrath had a stolen base and an RBI.

Osman and Krumrey pitched in the win. Osman pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed 4 hits to go with 2 walks and 8 strikeouts. Krumrey pitched 1/3 of an inning and didn’t allow a hit, strikeout or walk.

A-J improved to 7-6 overall and 4-1 in the conference.