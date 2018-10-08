A-J again offering reserved parking, tailgating spaces

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School Athletic Department once again is offering reserved parking/tailgating spaces for all home varsity games.

The school noted that the procedure for securing a space will be the same as for previous years.

Fans will be able to submit sealed bids, with payment included, for the 56 available reserved spots up to and on the night of Meet the Team on Saturday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m.

The minimum cost will be $60 per spot and will reserve the spot for all regular season games, as well as any and all home playoff games.

Those who want to submit bids prior to the Meet the Team night may do so in the principal’s office at the high school.

The person who submits the highest sealed bid will be awarded the spot that he or she has ranked the highest from the 56 spots.

The second highest bid will be awarded the spot that he or she has ranked the highest and that still remains available, and so on until, all those who have bid above $60 have been assigned spots.

In the event two or more bids are of the same amount, those who have submitted the equal bids will be randomly chosen and then have their spots assigned according to the spot that they ranked the highest and that still remains available.

Once all those who have bid above $60 have chosen their spots, the people who have bid the minimum of $60 will then also be assigned their spots by random drawing.

A map of the field and parking spaces will be available from the athletic department at the school.

The map will allow fans to preview each spot, as each spot will be marked either on the pavement or on the guard rail.

Fans will be asked to indicate the order of their choice when submitting their bids and will be given the highest ranked spot still remaining when their opportunity to choose comes.

Fans who only want to have a reserved spot and who are not concerned about where it is may simply place a minimum bid and have their spots chosen randomly.

Those who receive reserved spots will be notified by phone and/or email on Wednesday, Aug 22.

The 2018 Anna-Jonesboro Wildcat varsity football team’s first home game is scheduled against West Frankfort High School on Friday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m.

The money raised goes to the maintenance of the field and the area surrounding the stadium.

Anyone with questions can contact A-JCHS athletic director Rick Livesay at 833-8502.